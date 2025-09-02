Live
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
- UP cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 mins after Meta alert
- TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas
- CM Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh extend birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan
Govt accepts IBM’s proposal on Quantum Computing Centre
- The company will install a 133-qubit quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre with advanced facilities
- The centre will provide 365 hours of free computing time annually for state academic and govt institutions
Vijayawada: The state government on Monday issued orders accepting the proposals of IBM company to install Quantum Computer at Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre.
It may be noted that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) allotted 50 acres of land for developing Quantum valley in Amaravati to benefit Research programmes of universities, startups and industries.
The IBM company came forward to set up a 133-qubit, 5k gates quantum computer in Amaravati in a 2000 sq ft area with advanced facilities. The IBM also proposed subsidised rentals at Rs 10 per sq ft and committed 250 hours of free computing time annually for academic and government institutions in the state.
The Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre board agreed to the proposal of rental charges at Rs 30 per sq ft as per government norms and 365 hours of free computing time annually for academic and government institutions in the state.
The AP Quantum Mission chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed the AQCC Board’s decision.
The orders were issued by Bhaskar Katamaneni, secretary, IT, electronics and communications department.