Govt accepts IBM’s proposal on Quantum Computing Centre

Vijayawada: The state government on Monday issued orders accepting the proposals of IBM company to install Quantum Computer at Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre.

It may be noted that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) allotted 50 acres of land for developing Quantum valley in Amaravati to benefit Research programmes of universities, startups and industries.

The IBM company came forward to set up a 133-qubit, 5k gates quantum computer in Amaravati in a 2000 sq ft area with advanced facilities. The IBM also proposed subsidised rentals at Rs 10 per sq ft and committed 250 hours of free computing time annually for academic and government institutions in the state.

The Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre board agreed to the proposal of rental charges at Rs 30 per sq ft as per government norms and 365 hours of free computing time annually for academic and government institutions in the state.

The AP Quantum Mission chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed the AQCC Board’s decision.

The orders were issued by Bhaskar Katamaneni, secretary, IT, electronics and communications department.