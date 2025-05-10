Govt aims at increasing seats in Gurukuls: Minister

Guntur: Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government will take steps to increase people’s confidence in Gurukulas.

He released Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam Intermediate Common Entrance Test (BRAGCET)-2025 results at a programme held at the AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society office near Mangalagiri on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he said the classes will be conducted on career guidance in Gurukulams and revive cosmetics from this year. He further said that stationery amenities will be provided to the students and a Rs 5 crore fund was set up to provide medical facilities to the students. He said that kitchens in the Gurukulams will be modernised at a cost of Rs 10 crore very soon and added that two pairs of night dresses will be distributed to the students.

He appreciated the students who excelled in the entrance test. He said following instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he will take steps to increase seats in Gurukuls. He said they have conducted an entrance test for admission into 5th and Intermediate on April 13. He said Kadavala Sumati of Kadapa district scored 49 marks and stood first in the fifth class entrance test. In the entrance test conducted for admission into Intermediate, Raghupati Deepika of Vizag district secured 92.5 marks and stood first.

APSWREIS secretary V Prasanna, additional secretary Sunil Kumar, joint secretary N Sanjeeva Rao were present.