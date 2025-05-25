Govt aims to establish stadiums in every constituency: Min Bharath

Kurnool: The State government is committed to establishing a stadium in every constituency, said TG Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing. As part of this initiative, steps are being taken to develop a cricket stadium in Kurnool city.

On Saturday, Minister Bharath, along with Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath, Kurnool MP B Nagaraju, and District Collector P Ranjith Basha, visited the ACA Cricket Ground located beside Bala Saibaba School in Munagalapadu village, Kurnool Mandal.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the extent of the land, ongoing leveling and fencing works, and sought detailed updates from the concerned officials. He advised ACA representatives to ensure the stadium is developed with quality architectural planning, modern amenities, and a well-designed infrastructure.

MP Kesineni Sivanath directed that the stadium layout plan be finalized by June 7. He emphasized that development works would commence soon after and be completed at the earliest possible time.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the Kurnool Mandal Tahsildar to conduct a rover survey of the ground and submit a report within a day.

Later, the duo inspected the summer storage tank in the area. Bharat instructed the municipal commissioner to ensure that the land in front of the tank is protected from encroachments. The collector also directed the commissioner to develop the space as an eco-park.