Govt aims to provide good governance: Janardhan Reddy

Nandyal/Kurnool: 78th Independence Day was celebrated on a grand manner in the undivided Kurnool district on Thursday. R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath along with district officials participated in the programme in Nandyal and Kurnool districts respectively.

Minister Janardhan Reddy unfurled the tricolour flag at PSC and KVSC Government Degree College grounds in Nandyal. Speaking on the occasion, he claimed that the State government’s aim is to extend good governance to people. Stating that the government is heading forward with a constructive plan, he urged people to join hands to build a strong nation by 2047.

Speaking about welfare schemes, the Minister said the TDP government had distributed Rs 150 crore to 2,21,240 pensioners, Rs 7,000 each in July and Rs 92.88 crore to 2,19,863 pensioners in August under NTR Bharosa scheme. He detailed crops loans extended to farmers, Rs 35 crore sanctioned for the construction of outer ring road for a stretch of 15 km in Banaganapalle town, submission of proposals to construct 10 roads at a cost of Rs 225 crore to the NDA government. The Minister appealed to people to set up roof top solar panels under PM Surya Ghar Yojana scheme to cut power consumption.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan and others participated in the programme.

In Kurnool, Minister TG Bharath hoisted the national flag at district Police Parade Grounds. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the government is taking effective steps for the glorious reconstruction of the State. He spoke extensively about NTR Bharosa pensions, industrial development, free sand policy, housing, education, agriculture, horticulture, employment guarantee, women empowerment, medical and others.

Stating that the government has a vision to rapidly set up industries across the State, Bharath said the government is likely to introduce best new industrial policy, MSME policy, food processing policy and industrial cluster policy. Steps are afoot to set up industries in Orvakal. The Union government is providing Rs 1,800 crore for infrastructure development in Orvakal industrial zone, he added.

The Minister informed that steps are being taking for the expansion of runway and night landings besides starting of flight services from Kurnool to Vijayawada. Abolition of land titling act is one of the major steps taken by the government, he added. The tableaus of various departments stood as main attractions. Cultural programmes of school children mesmerised audience. District Collector P Ranjit Basha, SP G Bindu Madhav, Joint Collector B Navya, trainee Collector Challa Kalyani and others participated.