Govt allocated Rs 20 Lakh each to secretariats

Srikakulam: Minister for revenue, stamps and registrations Dharmana Prasada Rao said the state government had allocated Rs. 20 lakh each to village and ward secretariats across the state. The minister visited Bhyri village under Srikakulam rural mandal on Thursday as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme and interacted with the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasada Rao said these Rs 20 lakh funds are useful at village and ward level for emergency and essential developmental works and suggested that local leaders use them to cater the needs of people.

Expressing confidence that people trust the YSRCP government and vote for it again, he said they were knowing the problems of people as part of Gadapa Gadapaku'.

He appealed to people to come forward with problems they were facing and explain them so that they could be solved. YSRCP government is implementing all welfare schemes to all eligible families without discriminating on the basis of political affiliations, he said.