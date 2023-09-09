Govt Autonomous College inks pact with CCRER

Rajamahendravaram: The Government Autonomous College at Rajamahendravaram has entered into an exclusive agreement for research education with the Conn Centre for Renewable Energy Research (CCRER) of the University of Louisville (USA).

College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao termed this agreement as a great step towards providing high-level employment and job opportunities to the students. He said that physics, chemistry, geology, maths, computer science, material science, and renewable energy four years course are taught as single major subjects in the college. Students who completed these courses in the college are eligible for a one-year course in New Energy Technologies offered by the CCRER.

Prof Mahindra Sunkara, the Director of the CCRER said that this course will be offered to selected students. Better employment and job opportunities will be available to those who complete this course, he added.

Principal of Autonomous College Dr K Ramachandra Rao and Director of CCRER Mahindra signed and exchanged the agreement documents at the college conference hall here on Friday. Vice-Principal Srisaila Sastri, lecturers Dr Annapurna, Dr Goutham, Dr Esub Basha, and others participated.