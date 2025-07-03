Govt balancing development with welfare: Minister

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy launched the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme at Goginenivari Palem of Kondapi mandal amid enthusiastic participation from party workers. Speaking at the event, Swamy said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s government is successfully balancing development and welfare initiatives while addressing the financial deficit and destruction caused during the previous five-year YSR Congress Party rule. He explained that the government increased monthly pensions to Rs 4,000 as promised during elections, providing three cylinders annually for eligible women beneficiaries, extended Rs 3 lakh assistance for SC/BC communities for house construction, providing Rs 13,000 per child regardless of family size under Thalliki Vandanam, and are launching the Annadata Sukhībhava programme soon to provide a support of Rs 20,000 for farmers.

He said that they took up large-scale cement road construction in every village within one year, including Rs 55 lakh invested in cement road construction in Goginenivari Palem alone. Starting August 15, the minister announced, women will receive free APSRTC bus travel facility across the state, fulfilling another major election promise.

During the village visit, the minister conducted special prayers at the local Narasimha Swamy temple, visited SC colony houses to understand ground-level problems, registered public issues in the government app, and distributed pamphlets explaining the Coalition Government’s one-year achievements.