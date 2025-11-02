Govt committed to eradicate poverty

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said, the government is committed to eradicate poverty by implementing several welfare schemes.

As part of 'Pedala Sevalo Prabhutam’, the Collector distributed social security pensions at DC Palle village of Marripadu mandal on Saturday.

He said that the pensions provided by the government will be useful to people, especially aged and differently abled people. Pensions distribution was completed within scheduled time on Saturday, he added.

Collector Shukla congratulated all the officials of the district, who secured Cyclone Montha Fighter award from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.