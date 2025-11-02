Live
- Free coaching classes for TNPSC to begin in Chennai from today
- Huma Qureshi raises the issue of limited screens given to ‘Single Salma’
- MES leaders stopped at border as Belagavi witnesses ‘Black Day’ protest
- Car sales hit record high in Oct, driven by GST rate cut: FM Sitharaman
- 16 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district
- Kubbra Sait recalls being ‘spellbound’ by Shah Rukh Khan’s presence and charisma during their first meeting
- Kharge calling for RSS ban under pressure from Sonia, Rahul: Shobha Karandlaje
- CM mandates use of Nandini products in govt events
- Rampaging elephant to be captured after claiming two lives
- Death toll rises to 35 in Vietnam floods
Govt committed to eradicate poverty
Highlights
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said, the government is committed to eradicate poverty by implementing several welfare schemes.As part...
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said, the government is committed to eradicate poverty by implementing several welfare schemes.
As part of 'Pedala Sevalo Prabhutam’, the Collector distributed social security pensions at DC Palle village of Marripadu mandal on Saturday.
He said that the pensions provided by the government will be useful to people, especially aged and differently abled people. Pensions distribution was completed within scheduled time on Saturday, he added.
Collector Shukla congratulated all the officials of the district, who secured Cyclone Montha Fighter award from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.
Next Story