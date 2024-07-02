Govt committed to eradicate poverty: Anam

Nellore: About 96 per cent of NTR Bharosa pensions were distributed by 6.30 pm on Monday in Nellore district, according to officials. For the first time, MLAs and MPs participated in the pension disbursal across the district on Monday. District administration has deployed as many as 8,500 employees for the purpose.

As per the schedule, pension distribution was started at 5.45 am with MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana along with MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy disbursing pensions in 13th division Yelamaravari Dinne in the city.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launched the programme at Housing Board Colony in Nellore Rural mandal, while Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy gave away pensions at Sidhipuram village of Sangam mandal. He stated the government is committed for eradication of poverty as there was proposals for implementing several welfare schemes to uplift the living standards of poor and downtrodden communities.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasghanthi Reddy distributed pensions at Pothireddypadu village of Kovur mandal.

District Collector M Harinarayanan monitored pensions distribution at Mansuru Nagar (Nellore city), Deverapalem (Nellore Rural mandal) and Padugupadu (Kovuru constituency).

The Collector said that it was proposed to complete the distribution on July 1 and 2. Pension disbursal was delayed in some areas like Balaji Nagar, AC Nagar etc due to server problem in the morning, later it was restored, he informed. He said at some places, beneficiaries were not available, who went to their native places.