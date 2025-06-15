Govt committed to fulfill all its promises: Min Narayana

Tirupati: The TDP alliance is committed to fulfill all its promises including the Super Six, asserted MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana. Along with M Sugunamma, the chairperson of AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation; Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav and municipal officials, he inspected municipal dumping yard in Ramapuram village on Saturday, where waste is being accumulated.

Minister Narayana pointed out that the previous YSRCP government not only left the huge burden of Rs 10 lakh crore loans, but also left 85 lakh tons of uncleared municipal waste. He said that the TDP-led alliance government has already taken up cleaning of waste and 45 lakh tones was cleared, and works are in full swing to clear the remaining 40 lakh tones in the town.

He said that Tirupati ZIGMA company, which has taken up clearing of 900 tonnes against 2,700 tonnes of waste daily, was instructed to speed up waste clearance.

ZIGMA company representative informed the Minister that they are using generators for power supply as there is no electricity connection. Responding to their request, he directed Joint Collector Subham Bansal to provide power supply immediately to the dumping yard. SPDCL officials informed Minister that power supply will be provided within four or five days.

Minister Narayana claimed that despite facing financial restraints, the government started fulfilling its promises one by one, citing the government releasing Rs 10,000 crore for Talliki Vandanam scheme towards school fees to all poor children.

He criticised that the previous government had ignored several schemes initiated by the TDP including Swachh Andhra Corporation and also mechanisation for fast clearing of urban waste to avoid huge accumulation of waste in all municipal towns. The present government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu had already taken up to strengthening of all these works by getting funds from the Central government, which was stopped during the YSRCP period because of its failure to provide its share, he added.

The Minister said another 70 Anna Canteens will be opened soon and plans are afoot to extend the scheme to rural areas also to provide quality food at a cheaper rate to more number of poor people.

It may be noted here that Minister Narayana attended a national meeting in new Delhi on waste management in municipal towns a few days ago.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, ME Gomati were present.