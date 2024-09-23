Govt committed to meeting people’s aspirations: Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh stated that the NDA government in the State is working in line with the aspirations and expectations of the people. He participated in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutwam.. Endukante’ programme held in the Nidadavole constituency on Sunday.

The minister visited door-to-door to explain the achievements of the government in its first 100 days. He distributed pamphlets highlighting government progress and pasted ‘idi Manchi Prabhutwam’ stickers. He distributed 25 kilograms of rice and essential supplies to five rain-affected families in Korapalli, Vijjeswaram, and Nidadavolu.

In a public meeting held later in Teerurugudem, he announced plans to construct a mini stadium and a 100-bed hospital in Nidadavole.

He also said that water from the Godavari River will be redirected for the drinking water supply in this constituency. The minister assured that the government will address every problem faced by the citizens.

Speaking at a meeting in Tirugudem, he emphasised that the government has earned public trust by focusing on welfare.

He noted that the coalition government increased social security pension amounts as soon as it came to power and distributed them to households in a single day. The minister highlighted various initiatives, including the revival of Anna Canteens and the announcement of a mega DSC.

He said that the government plans to provide three free gas cylinders to the public from Diwali and will soon implement free bus travel.

He said that sufficient financial assistance for the development of Nidadavole will be provided.

The minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for mismanagement regarding the Tirumala laddu, alleging the use of adulterated ingredients and impure ghee.

He praised the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his 11-day penance for the welfare of the people, ensuring that their government will respond similarly to any trouble or issue faced by any religion. He also mentioned reports of similar problematic situations arising in Simhachalam.

Nidadavole Commissioner TLPSS Krishna Veni, Tahsildar Naik, Jana Sena President Ranga Ramesh, TDP General Secretary Satyanarayana, and BJP General Secretary Neelam Ramarao were present.