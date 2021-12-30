Govt committed to police welfare: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore: Venkatagiri MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the government has been improving the policing in the state and thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking several welfare measures for police personnel.

Addressing the closing ceremony of sports and games of the 9th Battalion at Venkatagiri town on Wednesday, Ramanarayana Reddy said the local mafia activities have come down in the state due to stringent measures taken by the police department. He also appealed to police personnel not to involve in such activities as they would bring bad reputation to the department.

"My family has attachment with the police department since my forefathers have served in the department. My grandfather Anam Subbarami Reddy has worked in the same department during the British rule till Independence. My uncle Anam Rangareddy has played a key role in the police department during the Razakar movement," said Ramanarayana Reddy.

He added that he has high respect on the department and appealed to the police personnel and officials to safeguarding interests the society.