Just In
Govt committed to progress of Vizianagaram dist: Collector
Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr B R Ambedkar said that the State government is committed to drive the district towards progress and prosperity and turn it into a Golden Vizianagaram by 2047.
He said that the district administration is working in a planned way to achieve the targets and wipe out the poverty from this region.
He addressed the public on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations held at police parade ground here and said that the government will definitely transform the lives of the public here and for this it has a proper action plan.
Later, the Collector received the guard of honour from the Armed Reserved forces. The vehicle parade organised by various departments has attracted the people.
The cultural activities performed by the children of various schools enthralled the spectators.
Later, loans worth Rs 51.93 crore were sanctioned to the women Self-Help groups by DRDA.
Collector Ambedkar has presented merit certificates to the staff for their outstanding services. SP Vakul Jindal, MLAs and other officials have attended the programme.