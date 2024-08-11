  • Menu
‘Govt committed to retired staff’s welfare’
Both regular and retired government employees extended their support to the NDA government in the 2024 elections, helping the TDP alliance to win the elections, stated MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

Tirupati : Both regular and retired government employees extended their support to the NDA government in the 2024 elections, helping the TDP alliance to win the elections, stated MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

He participated in the district-level meeting of Government Retired Employees Association here on Saturday. He assured of supporting the retired employees through various welfare programmes like medical camp and providing medicines.

On this occasion, the retired employees felicitated MLA Srinivasulu.

