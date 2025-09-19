Govt committed to welfare of Anganwadi staff: Sandhya

Vijayawada: Minister for women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said the state government had taken several measures for the benefit of Anganwadi workers and improve the functioning of Anganwadi centres in the state.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Konathala Ramakrishna during Question Hour in the Assembly here on Thursday, the minister said there are 55,746 Anganwadi centres functioning across 26 districts, with 48,268 Anganwadi workers, 6,732 mini-Anganwadi workers, and 47,569 helpers delivering services.

Anganwadi workers are being paid Rs 11,500, while mini-Anganwadi workers are paid Rs 7,000 and Anganwadi helpers Rs 7,000 per month.

She recalled that in 2014, the TDP government increased the salary of Anganwadi workers from 4,200 to Rs 10,500. ”But the previous YSRCP government raised it by only Rs 1,000 over five years. The present TDP government, however, is committed to employee welfare,” she said.

Referring to the leave benefits, Sandhya Rani said the Anganwadi workers get 180 days maternity leave, 20 days annual leave, and 15 days summer leave in May.

Anganwadi workers will be paid Rs 50,000 award and Helpers Rs 40,000 award, Appreciation certificates and other welfare measures include two sets of uniforms annually, gratuity payments of Rs 1 lakh for workers and Rs 40,000 for helpers, Rs 2 lakh insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana in case of death during service. Of the 6,732 mini-Anganwadi centres, around 5,000 have been upgraded into regular Anganwadi centres, she said.

Beyond meals, play kits are being provided to children to promote learning through play, knowledge enhancement, and awareness on good touch–bad touch.

Infrastructure upgrades are underway including drinking water at 11,400 centres, toilets at 10,000 centres, and electricity in 8,000 centres. The minister added that steps are being taken to convert Anganwadis into permanent buildings. The government is also in the process of withdrawing cases filed against Anganwadi workers and staff.

Each Anganwadi centre with its own building will receive Rs 1 lakh in funds, of which Rs 10,000 is earmarked for kitchen gardens.