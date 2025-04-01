Govt declares 51 mandals as drought-hit

Vijayawada: The State government on Monday issued orders declar-ing 51 mandals as drought-hit including 37 mandals as severe drought affected in six districts.

The orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R P Sisodia said the proposals submitted by District Col-lectors for declaration of drought mandals was placed before the drought committee which has examined and recommended to government to declare as drought-hit.

The drought-hit mandals spread in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa and Prakasam districts.

After examination, the State government declared 9 mandals in Kurnool district as severe drought affected one mandal as moderate affected, Nanddyal-One severe and one moderate, Anantapur - six mandals as severe drought affected, one moderate, Sri Sathya Sai - one severe drought-hit and one moderate, Prakasam-- 11 severe drought-affected and six moderate affected and YSR Kadapa- nine severe drought affected and one moderate drought affected mandals.