Govt declares holiday for colleges, schools today

District collector S Nagalakshmi directed the district administration to declare holiday to all the schools

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi directed the district administration to declare holiday to all the schools, junior colleges and Angawadis on Tuesday in the backdrop of heavy rains in the district.

She said flood and rain is reducing and flood-affected areas are recovering.

