Govt depts told to send complete data to create Data Lake

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Secretary, Real Time Governance (RTGS), Bhaskar Katamneni, emphasised that significant improvements in governance can be achieved through the integration of data and the creation of a centralised data lake. He issued an urgent directive to that effect to all government de-partments and sections to submit complete data to the RTGS. He highlighted concerns about some departments providing only partial data, which he deemed unacceptable.

In a review at the Secretariat, Bhaskar underscored the necessity of cooperation for the data integration process which is vital to RTGS’s Data Lake. The meeting, attended by officials from multiple departments, focused on the critical need for accurate data sharing. One of the key action items discussed was the appointment of chief data technical officers (CDTO) across all departments and their sections. Despite prior instructions, only 202 sec-tions have completed these appointments, leaving 136 sections without a designated officer. The RTGS secretary stressed that these appointments should be made immediately to ensure smooth data integration and avoid delays in coordination with RTGS.

Furthermore, Bhaskar called attention to the issue of incomplete data submissions from vari-ous departments. He insisted that departments must provide full and comprehensive da-tasets, particularly concerning government assets, as part of the data integration efforts. The integration process is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the quality of service delivery across departments.

According to the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the data integration process will improve governance and accelerate public service delivery by eliminating delays. By inte-grating data from various departments, the government aims to create use cases that will streamline processes and simplify tasks, which often take months to complete. With effective data use, tasks can be processed with a single click, enhancing departmental efficiency through technology.

In addition to the data integration effort, departments are encouraged to inform RTGS about any specific challenges they face in improving performance. The RTGS will use this input to design tailored use cases that address those challenges, streamlining daily departmental op-erations and boosting efficiency. The government focused on expediting the GPS implementation in RTC buses. Bhaskar urged RTC officials to expedite discussions and finalise an agreement with Google. If the agreement is reached by the end of this month, the GPS system can be rolled out in RTC buses in collabo-ration with Google, marking another step towards improving service delivery. Srikanth, tech-nical service (home department), M Madhuri, Dy CEO of RTGS also took part in the meeting.