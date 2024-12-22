Govt encouraging MSMEs: Tammireddy

Vijayawada: MSME Sangamam 2024 programme was held at a private function hall in Vijayawada, bringing together prominent leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Andhra Pradesh.

The event was presided over by the state general secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Tulasi Yogish Chan-dra, with Tammireddy Sivashankar, chairman of the AP MSME Development Corporation, as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Tammireddy Siva Sankara Rao emphasised the importance of establishing new industries and fostering entrepreneurship to drive the state’s development. He assured that the government’s new industrial policy would create a favorable environment for industries by providing financial security and incentives.

Entrepreneurs were encouraged to register on the MSME movement portal to avail themselves of these benefits. He highlighted that unlike in earlier times, when producers struggled with exports, the MSME sector now offers extensive support and information to streamline the process. Madala Venkateswara Rao, state president of Laghu Udyog Bharati, spoke about longstanding issues faced by small-scale industries in industrial parks and urged authorities to address these challenges. Ech-oing this sentiment, Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, head of the Tulasi Group, pointed out the underutilisa-tion of industrial plots allocated by APIIC. He called for stricter monitoring to ensure these plots are used effectively, avoiding activities that could harm neighboring industries.

National leaders of Laghu Udyog Bharati, including National Organising secretary Prakash Chandra, pres-ident Ghan Shyam Ojha, secretary Om Prakash Gupta, national joint general secretary Mohana Sundaram, and others participated in the MSME Sangamam.

The programme, presided over by Tulasi Yogish Chandra, saw participation from key figures, including Chukkapalli Arun Kumar, president of the AP Footwear Association; B Venkatarao, honorary president of the AP MSME Industries Association; and Bhaskara Rao, president of the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation. Other notable attendees included industrialist. Velagapudi Sambasiva Rao, Aswini Hair Oils managing director Anil Kumar, and BJP AP official spokesperson S Yamini Sarma.