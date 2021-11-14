Govt explanation sought on steep hike in revenue deficit

Amaravati: TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Saturday sought to know the reasons for a very high revenue deficit of Rs 33,140 crore in the State despite it taking huge borrowings.

The revenue deficit had gone up by 662 per cent in the State in the last two years. He said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath should explain the reason for the same. He said the CAG reports too pointed to irregularities in the parking and transfer of funds.

He said the government was unable to clear the deficit or procure services for various programmes due to its inability to pay back dues (in payments) and loans and matters could get worse in future. Referring to alleged reports of caution issued by the Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AIMED) to its members against taking up orders of the government, he said it would affect healthcare.

Meanwhile, TDP State general secretary P Anuradha also raised her concerns over the issue.