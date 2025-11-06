Govt failed to learn lessons from past mistakes: YSRCP MLC

Visakhapatnam: Unlike YSRCP, which was concerned about farmers during its tenure, the NDA government failed to reach out to the community in times of calamities, pointed out YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana.

Criticising the coalition government for its indifference and inefficiency in handling calamities, the MLC said that farmers were in distress in the present government. Farmers suffering from severe crop losses did not receive any relief so far from the government, he said, expressing concern over the farmers’ plight. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has to be blamed for not paying the crop insurance and input subsidy,” Satyanarayana said, stressing on Naidu’s anti-farmer policies.

Recalling the recent incident at Kasibugga temple, the MLC expressed ire that the government failed to learn lessons from previous incidents that occurred in Tirupati and Simhachalam and that such incidents never happened during the YSRCP’s tenure.

Speaking about Rushikonda project, Satyanarayana suggested that the government should host dinner programmes for the delegates arriving in Visakhapatnam. “When the delegates view the palace, the brand image of Visakhapatnam is sure to increase. The NDA needs to apply its brain to utilise Rushikonda project without keeping it idle for years,” he suggested.

Stating that the government’s attitude is seriously impacting the welfare of the people, the MLC said the NDA government is suppressing the marginalised sections. “Instead of filing cases against YSRCP leaders for questioning government’s lapses, the NDA should focus on learning from the past mistakes and ensuring good governance to people,” he said.