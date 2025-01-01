Govt fulfils aspirations of people

Vijayawada: Extending his New Year Greetings to the people of the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that the alliance government which is the people’s government would work to fulfill their hopes and aspirations with which they had voted them to power.

The CM said the government has emphasized welfare, development and good governance in the last six months besides increasing the pension money assuring a bright future for the poor. Mentioning the free gas cylinders and other such welfare schemes, he said the State Government has filled happiness among the farming community by making payments within 48 hours of procuring the grain.

He further said that the government was making pothole-free roads across the state to make travel smooth and safe. He reminded the government’s efforts to create employment opportunities for the unemployed, restoring the confidence of investors in AP who were now looking towards the state.

Naidu felt that 2025 would become a platform for fresh welfare schemes and developmental programmes. "With the aim of realising the vision of 'Swarna Andhra-2047', we will implement the 10 principles plan and showcase public welfare and development of the State,” he added,.