Govt gears up to issue certificates on WhatsApp

Nellore: In a major relief to the people, the state government has introduced various services like certificates, licences through their mobile phones instead making rounds to the government offices through a highly sophisticated technology called 'e-governance'.

This innovative procedure is made possible with the agreement signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and WhatsApp’s parent company 'Meta' in November 2024.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand said during a review on Monday that the project in Tenali Assembly constituency on pilot basis by January-end.

According to official information, the beneficiaries who would like utilise this service should first save My Govt Helpdesk number 9013151515.

Later, the beneficiary should have WhatsApp connection and service on his mobile phone. After having the facility, he or she should send a message ‘Namaste' or Hi which indicates that they entered the system.

After that, they should select 'Digi lockers Service Account (DLSA)’ in WhatsApp. If they don’t have one, they can create it by using his Aadhaar number through One Time Passeord (OTP).

In case the beneficiary has already have Digi locker account, he can enter the service with OTP so that he can have access to it.

After completion of entire procedure, the beneficiary can download the certificates immediately.

According to official sources, 150 government services like birth and death services, PAN card, driving licence, vehicle registration, caste, income certificates, municipal and urban development department tax payments, trade Licences, slot booking are proposed to be made available in a phased manner in the interest of people to save them from the labour of visiting government offices.

Sources said the government has divided the system into three categories: 1 G2C Government to Citizen, B2C Business to Consumer, G2G Government to Government (150 services).

Bondhila Govardhan, an employee of a state-owned bank, told The Hans India hailed the concept saying that it will save lot of time and effort for the people. "It is an innovative and a beautiful concept. I thank the Andhra Pradesh government for this initiative,” he said.