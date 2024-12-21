Govt giving top priority to edu, employment: Parthsarathy

Eluru: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working towards bringing world-class technology to the State and providing a golden future to the youth, said Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy.

He inaugurated a Mega Job Mela at IIIT in Nuzvid on Fri-day along with District Collector K Vetri Selvi. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that Chief Minis-ter Naidu is giving top priority to education, employment and employment generation. In the next 5 years, job op-portunities will be provided to 20 lakh youth in the State, and a special industrial policy is being formulated to cre-ate an entrepreneur from every household.

Like the population census, a ‘skill census’ is being con-ducted to take a census of the skills of the youth in each household. In addition, steps are being taken to ensure that world-class companies establish industries in our State, and steps are being taken to provide skill develop-ment training to our youth in the desired field and provide job opportunities in the respective industries.

The Minister said that skill hubs are being set up in 175 constituencies of the state and the youth are being provid-ed with skill development training in all sectors and job opportunities are being created.

The Minister said that skill development and job creation for the youth have been given priority in the 2047

Swarnandhra action plan. NTPC will set up a non-conventional energy resources development unit with a cost of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, which will provide job opportu-nities to 1.06 lakh youth.

Parthasarathy informed that HRD Minister Nara Lokesh during his recent foreign trip contacted Google and took steps to have Google set up its unit in the state.

Similarly, Mittal Steel, which had come to set up its unit in our State with a cost of thousands of crores of rupees, was considering setting up in Odisha during the previous gov-ernment’s tenure due to unfavourable conditions. But an agreement has been signed to set it up in our State again with the initiative of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Nai-du.

Quoting Minister Lokesh, he said that Reliance has taken the initiative to set up 500 compressed biogas units with a cost of Rs 65,000 crore. Other world-class companies were also coming forward to set up their units in the State.

He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh were working hard to provide job opportuni-ties to youth,

If the State is put on the path of development and job op-portunities and entrepreneurs are created for every household, the State will stand on the path of develop-ment and people will not think about welfare programmes.

District Collector Vetri Selvi said that 8 skill hubs in the district are providing training in skill development to the youth and providing them with job opportunities. The Swarnandhra action plan also gives special importance to skill development and creation of job opportunities for the youth.

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Smaran Raj, IIIT VC Amarendra Ku-mar, DRDA project director Vijayaraju, skill development officer Jitendra Kumar and others participated in the pro-gramme.