Govt hatching plot to take over prime lands of aided colleges: Jawahar

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and senior TDP leader K S Jawahar on Monday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of setting its sights on the prime properties and lands of the long-standing aided colleges located in arterial places in the State.

Jawahar alleged that the Jagan regime hatched a conspiracy to take over and then pass on the costly properties of aided colleges to private hands.

Over 127 out of the total 180 institutions have already handed over their aided staff and properties to the State government. The remaining colleges had also surrendered their aided posts to the AP government out of fear of victimisation and harassment.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the government's action would only harm the interests of over 90 per cent of the students belonging to weaker sections and backward classes.

It was the Central government which was providing 80 per cent funds through the University Grants Commission (UGC) to the aided posts. The State government was giving just 20 per cent but yet it was unilaterally taking over all the aided posts.

Jawahar slammed the YSRCP regime for its 'master plan' to avoid filling the existing vacancies of 10,000 posts in the government colleges and different departments. All these vacancies were now being filled with the aided staff being taken from the aided institutions.

It would go without saying that Jagan Reddy had deprived the jobless young aspirants of over 10,000 government posts.

The TDP leader demanded that the Central government intervene and stop the AP government from taking unilateral decisions on the aided institutions. It was not clear whether the State government was going ahead with its suppressive plans on aided colleges with prior approval of the Centre or not.

Jawahar recalled that the aided educational institutions were started during the British Raj and afterwards with funds and lands donated by the people. Now, the lands and properties of these colleges acquired huge value on account of their location in prime areas.

Hence, the Jagan Reddy regime had started hatching ulterior plans to lay its hands on these costly properties. The TDP leader called upon the students, youth and parents to rally and oppose the Jagan Reddy regime's ongoing destruction of the education system.