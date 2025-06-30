Govt introduces ranking system for urban civic services

Amaravati: In a significant move to enhance the efficiency and accountability of civic services, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has implemented an innovative system to measure service-level outcomes. This new approach aims at driving effective delivery of civic amenities through proficient management across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

Under the new system, ULBs will initially be ranked on at least 10 distinct service delivery parameters. This ranking will then guide the alignment of civic works to ensure that development efforts directly contribute to improved outcomes.

The initiative, designed by MAUD Department Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, focuses on ensuring that service delivery in ULBs is accomplished within fixed timelines. This marks the first time the MAUD Department is adopting such a concentrated approach to address civic issues and meet citizen aspirations. Drinking water supply through household tap connections, door-to-door garbage collection and waste processing, legacy waste management, sewerage treatment, construction of storm water drains, pucca roads, LED street lighting, income-generating activities for members of urban (women) self-help groups and municipal revenue are the key service-level indicators in the urban local bodies.

This pioneering system is expected to not only ensure the efficacy of urban service delivery but also facilitate the optimised utilisation of resources to achieve maximum results.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lauded the initiative and the ranking matrix, instructing MAUD Department officials to educate all MLAs, District Collectors, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, and Corporators of Municipal Corporations, as well as Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, and Councilors of Municipalities, on these crucial service-level indicators.

The Chief Minister urged elected representatives in ULBs, legislators and District Collectors to prioritise works that are directly aligned with these service-level indicators. He also appreciated the timelines set by the MAUD Principal Secretary and directed that all proposed works be completed as per these established schedules.

To ensure continuous oversight, the MAUD Department is currently developing a real-time dashboard for constant monitoring of service delivery and the progress of development works.

The MAUD Department has already completed its first round of ranking based on sector-wise services. The State average ranking, on a scale of 100, stood at 66.3 per cent. Visakhapatnam district has emerged as the top performer with a score of 74.4 per cent, followed closely by NTR district at 72.6 per cent. Other top-performing districts in the service-level rankings include Tirupati (66.2 per cent), Guntur (64.9 per cent), East Godavari (64 per cent), Anantapuramu (62 per cent), YSR Kadapa (61.7 per cent), Palnadu (61.4 per cent), Annamayya (60.4 per cent), and Kurnool (60.3 per cent). Anakapalli district currently ranks at the bottom of the chart with a score of 51.8 per cent.