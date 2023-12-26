Govt invites agitating anganwadis for talks

Vijayawada: The State Government invited anganwadis who are on agitation for the last fortnight demanding wage hike for discussion on the issues.

The ministers committee will discuss with anganwadis at AP Secretariat at 5 p.m today to sort out their issues to end the stir. However more than 2 lakh anganwadis Statewide are demanding wage hike and improvement of their infrastructure.

However anganwadis Association determined not to give up agitation until achieving wage hike.