- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
- New Dy chief for AP Cong minority wing appointed
Govt invites agitating anganwadis for talks
Vijayawada: The State Government invited anganwadis who are on agitation for the last fortnight demanding wage hike for discussion on the issues.
The ministers committee will discuss with anganwadis at AP Secretariat at 5 p.m today to sort out their issues to end the stir. However more than 2 lakh anganwadis Statewide are demanding wage hike and improvement of their infrastructure.
However anganwadis Association determined not to give up agitation until achieving wage hike.
