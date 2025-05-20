Govt keen on minorities welfare: MLA Adireddy

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Srinivas he handed over appointment letters to the newly appointed members of the Eidgah Committee and the Muslim Burial Ground Committee

at the MLA office on Tilak Road on Monday.

Syed Adil Pasha has been appointed as the President of the Eidgah Committee, with Syed Mahboob Hussain as the Vice-President and Md Arifuddin as the Secretary. In the Muslim Burial Ground Committee, SK Amir Raja will serve as President, Md Nazeerulla Qureshi as Vice-President, and Syed Madina as Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srinivas stated that the coalition government is making dedicated efforts to develop Waqf properties, including the Eidgah and Muslim Burial Ground in Rajamahendravaram. He clarified that the official committees were constituted to ensure the proper administration and development of these properties.

Adireddy Srinivas, along with Al Samee Group of Companies Chairman Mohammad Abdullah, presented the appointment letters to the committee members.

He also assured the allocation of funds for the development of mosques and Shadikhanas (community halls) and promised to take measures to recover the previously diverted funds.

Responding to their appointment, the committee members expressed gratitude to MLA Adireddy Srinivas for trusting them and assured their commitment to the development of the Eidgah, Muslim Burial Ground, and overall welfare of the minority community.

Basheer, Mahboob Jani, Mahboob Khan, Khan Babu, Afsari, Ahmadunnisa, Limra Basha, Basheer, and Jilani were present.