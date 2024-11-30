Govt keen on providing pothole-free roads: HM

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the people suffered a lot in the past five years as most roads in the state turned worse from bad.

Laying foundation stone at Darlapudi village for Narsipatnam-Revupolavaram road works here on Friday, the home minister pointed out that a number of road accidents occurred due to bad roads in the state.

After the formation of the new government in the state, she said that the roads are now being repaired across the state and it certainly brings a great relief to the commuters. Anitha reiterated that the target is to make roads of Andhra Pradesh pothole-free by Sankranti.

She pointed out that the YSRCP government did not lay even a single road in panchayats across the state. Anitha assured that the NDA government will take the responsibility of making sure that the people of AP do not face any hardship in future due to bad roads.

She pointed out that development works were apparent in the constituency during her tenure as an MLA and then there were no signs of development in the segment during the YSRCP’s rule.

Further, the Home Minister said that the focus is also on empowering women with self-employment.

Meanwhile, the home minister told the officials to work towards gaining people’s trust so that they were assured that the grievances received in the ‘Praja Darbar’ programme will be resolved for sure. She informed that about 1,500 applications were submitted by the people in the programme organised in the premises of the tahsildar office of Nakkapalli mandal on Friday.

She stated that complaints were mostly related to revenue, housing construction and electricity departments. Also, complaints were received from the excise department to remove the belt shops, she informed.