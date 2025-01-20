Govt keen to address concerns of cine workers

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance and Medical Services Vasamsetti Subhash emphasised the importance of workers in the survival and growth of the film industry, alongside artistes.

Speaking at the oath-taking of the executive committee of the Andhra Pradesh Cine Workers Mutual Aided Cooperative House Building Society Limited on Sunday at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here, the minister assured that every effort would be made to address the concerns of cine workers.

Subhash stated that the scenic beauty of Andhra Pradesh makes it an ideal location for the film industry and said efforts are underway to develop the region as a tourism hub. He encouraged producers to prioritise shooting in the area, ensuring that 80% of job opportunities are reserved for locals. This, he explained, would provide significant employment for regional artistes.

The minister also said that the issues faced by film industry workers will be presented at the All India Labour Ministers’ Conference scheduled for January 28 and 29.

Rajahmundry MLA Adireddy Srinivas highlighted the government’s recognition of the hardships faced by cinema workers.

Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary noted his past association with the industry as a producer and called for an increase in the number of shoots along the Godavari riverbanks.

Actor Bhanuchander stressed that the film industry is incomplete without its workers. Reflecting on his personal connection to the region, he shared that his father, Master Venu, hailed from Bandar, while his mother was from Rajahmundry.

Former MLC Somu Veerraju, Rashtriya Praja Congress President Meda Srinivas, actor Pilla Lakshmi Prasad, former DCCB President Akula Veerraju, and others attended.

During the event, society chairman Thoram Raja, vice-chairman Kondapalli Apparao, secretary Pampana Satyanarayana, treasurer Mullapudi Radha, and directors including CH Murali Krishna, B Venkata Rao, Muthukuru Narasimhulu, and others were sworn in.

Thoram Raja recalled the establishment of the federation in 2016 and the subsequent creation of the society, with Rajahmundry hosting its first meeting. Junior artistes present urged the government to take measures to strengthen the film industry in Andhra Pradesh and provide priority to locals.

The Film Nagar Club brochure was unveiled during the event.