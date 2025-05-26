Govt keen to address issues of film industry

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh clarified that an official inquiry has been initiated under the leadership of the Principal Secretary of the Home Department to address concerns and make decisions that will benefit the film industry, exhibitors, distributors, and producers.

Speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram, Minister Durgesh explained that the coalition government is committed to extending full support to the Telugu film industry. He acknowledged recent reports suggesting a possible shutdown of movie theatres starting June 1 and said that the government is trying to understand the root causes behind this sudden development.

Durgesh said that he had already discussed the issue with Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajeet and directed a thorough investigation into why this issue has emerged, who is fuelling it, and what exactly is happening.

He expressed confidence that the facts will come to light through the inquiry. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the new government has begun a detailed assessment of all issues concerning the film sector. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had previously met industry stakeholders and assured them of prompt solutions.

He reiterated the government’s respect for the industry and openness to dialogue.

Although relations between the film industry and the government have been positive so far, the minister expressed surprise at the sudden emergence of theatre shutdown plans.

He questioned whether discussions were held with all stakeholders before such a decision was considered and asked what factors may have led to this drastic step. He particularly said the timing of the issue, pointing to the scheduled June 12 release of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, suggesting the atmosphere surrounding the shutdown is questionable and potentially unwarranted.

He said that regular interactions with producers are taking place to address concerns proactively.

Minister Durgesh affirmed that the coalition government is introducing a new film policy to streamline permissions and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. He said that the policy will eliminate the need for repeated applications for each film and ensure a smoother process for producers.