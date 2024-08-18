Govt lifts ban on employee transfers temporarily

Vijayawada : The state government issued orders lifting ban on transfers of employees temporarily and releasing guidelines for effecting transfers of employees of several departments.

As per the orders issued on Saturday, the existing ban on transfer of employees will be relaxed from August 19 to 31 for all the departments, except excise, for which the relaxation comes into effect from September 5 to 15.

The departments for which the ban is relaxed include revenue (land administration), panchayat raj and rural development, SERP, municipal administration and urban development, civil supplies, mining and geology, engineering staff, endowments, transport, EFS and T, industries, energy, stamps and registration, commercial taxes and excise.

As per the guidelines, employees who have completed a period of continuous stay of 5 years at a station as on July 31 shall invariably be transferred. The head of department shall be responsible for the implementation of transfer orders in a transparent manner.

All vacancies in the notified agency areas shall be filled first before filling posts in the non-ITDA areas. Besides ITDA areas, areas which are interior and backward with large number of vacancies shall be given preference while filling the vacancies.

As per the orders issued by principal secretary to the government Peeyush Kumar, the ban on transfers will come into force with effect from September 1 for all the departments except excise department.