Govt mulls setting up exclusive university for natural farming

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy informed that they were planning to establish an exclusive university for natural farming in the State. He visited the seafood festival at VR College Grounds in the city on Monday.

Govardhan Reddy visited the food stalls set up at the expo and appreciated the organisers who introduced many palatable dishes to the city population. He said the exhibits were organic food items and they are good for health.

The Agriculture Minister asked the organisers to conduct such festivals every year to introduce various kinds of seafood to the people who understand the richness of organic food.

He said the Agriculture Ministry was planning to set up a university for organic farming which is natural and not harmful to humans.

The university offers courses on natural farming methods and develops new farming methods through research and development for the benefit of the farmers and consumers. He said the entire globe was looking for quality products and the new institution would be a boon to farming for taking ahead further.

He said the State government was studying the problems faced by farmers who rely on fishing and cultivating seafood in the State. The Chief Minister was committed to protecting the interests of farmers, the Minister said.

He also said there was a huge demand for foods made with millets and such cafes should also be started for providing healthy food to the denizens.

Further, Agriculture Minister Govardhan Reddy laid a foundation stone for Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at ST Colony in Kasumuru on Monday. The TTD is constructing the temple as part of 111 such temples being built across the State.

The Minister said the TTD was planning to build 1,342 Srinivasa temples in SC, and ST Colonies across the State and also giving training to tribals to maintain the temples on their own for offering prayers and conducting daily rituals.

Among the proposed 1,342 temples, 111 are being built in the first phase and 11 temples have been sanctioned for the Sarveypalli constituency, Govardhan Reddy said. He said 60 temples in the district have been identified for financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each per month for the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme. He said 110 temples have been identified under the programme.

The Minister hinted that they were going to increase the monthly assistance to the priests from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Samarasatha Seva Foundation State assistant secretary Kota Suneel Kumar and members of the foundation were present.