Govt must go beyond celebration of Tourism Day

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The district administration has proposals to develop tourism circuits involving temples and Heritage sites. Temple Tourism circuit was suggested linking Lepakshi, Kadiri, Tadipatri, Gooty and Puttaparthi, but the government, instead of paying lip service to the cause on celebrated days, must rethink in tune with the global theme.

Basic amenities must be created at the historical sites of immense value. Transport facilities, guest accommodation, tourism hotels and drinking water availability should be made available at the tourism destinations. If the government has financial constraints, then public-private partnership mode should be introduced to rope in private investors. Nearby industries can also be asked to adopt a tourist spot and develop it on a build, operate transfer basis.

Tourism department should be activated and given a fillip by enriching it with liberal funds. Tourist destinations should be made commercially viable by integrating children friendly water sports projects involving corporate giants. Historical and archaeological tourist places must have even entertainment projects like the water world etc.

The proposal to form tourist circuits should be implemented forthwith," says Travellers Association district president Suresh Babu. The potential of tourism is enormous and rural tourism too exposes people to rural life, traditions, culture, customs and to nature. Even the silk sarees of Dharmavaram, garments of Rayadurg and leather toys popularly known as Tholu Bommalu of Nimmalakunta have been a major tourism attraction both for domestic and

international tourists.

It is essential that such models are replicated in other parts of India to bring economic benefits from tourism to local communities to generate employment and bridge the cultural divide between urban and rural spaces.

Rayalaseema is speckled with tourist spots such as historic forts, monuments, sculpture and temples but many of them reflect a monumental neglect. What could be transformed into vibrant tourist hubs, languish in dilapidated state for want of attention, maintained Anil Kumar Reddy, a tourism and Heritage sites watcher and active campaigner for protection of historical Heritage sites. Rayalaseema has many ancient temples, monuments and forts.

Each is unique and every construction clearly depicts the richness of ancient art when modern facilities were unknown. The scenic landscapes and the ancient culture of these places take tourists a different world on our short tour of the land. There is an immediate need to connect all incredible landmarks in Rayalaseema and Bellary neighbouring Karnataka State. Both State and Central governments should plan to implement major tourism projects in PPP mode. Earlier this project also seems to have gone awry with not many investors showing interest despite MoUs signed for projects worth

crores of rupees.