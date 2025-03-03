Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels

Ongole: Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has encouraged students residing in social welfare hostels to draw inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar, who overcame poverty to become a highly educated leader.

The minister conducted a video conference with the hostel residents, for the first time in the state, from his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday, and interacted with students preparing for the Intermediate and 10th class public examinations.

District Social Welfare Officer N Lakshmanaik, who coordinated the event, reported that 7,274 students are currently residing in 61 pre-matric and 20 post-matric hostels across the district. Among them 911 students are in Class 10th, 505 in Intermediate first year, and 411 in Intermediate second year.

Speaking to the students, Minister Swamy emphasized that education is the key to a better future. He highlighted the state government’s significant investments in education, including an unprecedented allocation of Rs 150 crore for hostel repairs, with Rs 13 crore specifically allocated to the Prakasam district. He announced plans to install Dr Ambedkar’s statue in all social welfare hostels. He outlined several infrastructure developments including a girls’ hostel in Santapeta of Ongole with Rs 6.50 crore, a boys’ hostel in Santhanuthalapadu with Rs 2 crore, a girls’ hostel in Chimakurthy with Rs 2 crore, and a girls’ hostel at Sakkubayamma Government College in Ongole with Rs 5.50 crore. Additionally, he announced that Rs 60 lakh is being spent on renovating the Parivartan building to temporarily accommodate students from Sakkubayamma College.

The Minister stressed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu envisions social welfare hostel students competing on par with those from corporate educational institutions. He said that to support student preparation, the government has provided all-in-one guides for 10th -class students and appointed tutors where needed for both 10th-class and Intermediate students.

Looking ahead, the Minister announced plans to serve BPT rice meals in the coming academic year, install RO water plants in all hostels, and ensure timely distribution of trunks, blankets, and towels to students. He emphasised that the government considers itself the guardian of underprivileged students in hostels, prioritizing their protection and security. He directed welfare officers and wardens to pay special attention to each student, particularly those with lower grades, to help them achieve better marks. He instructed them to encourage talented students to apply for admission to Gurukul colleges, noting that degree courses would also be introduced at Singarayakonda Gurukul College. The Minister mentioned that the government is considering providing recreational facilities for students alongside their education.

During the virtual meeting, the Minister also reviewed ongoing repair works at various hostels across the district and issued directives to APEWIDC Executive Engineer Bhaskar Babu. All Assistant Social Welfare Officers from across the district participated in the Zoom meeting from their respective hostels.