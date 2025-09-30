Govt prioritizing healthcare for poor: Health Minister

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Minister Satyakumar Yadav said that the NDA coalition government is giving top priority to healthcare for the poor.

Speaking at World Heart Day–2025 celebrations held at the Super Specialty Hospital in Sharada Nagar, Anantapur, the Minister highlighted that within the past 15 months, 1.42 lakh patients suffering from cardiac ailments have been treated under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme at a cost of ₹1,004 crore.

He congratulated the cardiologists and medical staff for their dedicated service in saving lives. Citing the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat”, the Minister stressed on the importance of lifestyle changes and dietary habits to prevent heart diseases.

He noted that while cardiovascular ailments account for 20% of global deaths, nearly 80% of these can be prevented. In Andhra Pradesh, heart-related ailments constitute nearly 18–22% of all diseases.

To strengthen cardiac care, cath labs have been established in Ongole and Kadapa. He added that with Union government support, life-saving injections worth ₹45,000 are being provided free of cost in 175 CHCs, 54 area hospitals, and nine district hospitals.

Since the launch of the STEMI program, 3,450 lives have been saved during the golden hour.

The Minister lauded Anantapur Super Specialty Hospital for completing 100 IVUS-guided angioplasties, 500 angioplasties, and 1,400 angiograms—advanced procedures that are rare even in premier institutions like AIIMS.

District Collector O Anand assured full administrative support for further hospital development.