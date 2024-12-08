Govt spending Rs 14K cr on education, says Manohar

Parvathipuram : Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar said that AP government is spending about Rs 14,000 crore on education per annum. He participated in the mega parent teacher meeting at Narsipuram of Parvatipuram mandal on Saturday. While addressing the parents, he said that the government has been spending a huge amount to provide golden future to the children. Good infrastructure and facilities were available in the government schools and the teachers are working with a dedication, he said.

Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra said that government had adopted a good concept of parents meeting. Students should have a dream of achieving aims.

Minister Nadendla Manohar inspected paddy in the fields in Parvatipuram Manyam district. HBGe toured the district on Saturday to find out the paddy procurement process and inspected the paddy in the fields of Peda Bondappalli of Parvathipuram mandal. He also visited the equipment at Rythu Seva Kendra of the village.

While interacting with the farmers, he urged them to come with new thoughts, new policies and new reforms in the field of agriculture in accordance with the changing scenario to have good yield and income. He explained the policy of the government on paddy purchase. He said that tarpaulins were provided to the farmers on a subsidy basis. The farmers expressed their happiness over the paddy purchase policy and said that they were receiving the amount within 24 hours. They said till last year, they used to wait up to one year for the amount. Collector A Shyam Prasad and others attended the programme.