Govt spending Rs 34,000 cr on pensions: Narayana

Nellore: Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana has said the government has been spending Rs 34,000 crore per annum on pensions alone, benefitting 67 lakh people in the entire State. Apart from that, Rs 130 crore are being distributed to 1.34 lakh beneficiaries in Nellore district.

The Minister has distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries at 4th division in Nellore city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana lauded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is exerting himself to implement the assurances including NTR Bharosa, given to the people during 2024 electioneering, despite the State is facing several financial challenges. After Naidu became the CM in 2024, NTR Bharosa pensions are distributed on the first of every month and the CM himself participating in the distribution at a village in the State.

He informed that Park will be constructed along with community hall with 18 types of facilities at Bodigani Thota to facilitate people a place to relax and organise small functions like birthdays.

Later, Minister Narayana inspected the ongoing works of Smart Street Bazar and Park construction in the city.

Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, NMC Commissioner YO Nandan, former ZPTC Vijetha Reddy, TDP Nellore city president M Madhu and others were present.