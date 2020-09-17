Govt Spends Rs 5,817 Cr out of Targeted Rs 10,572 Cr Under MGREGA: Peddireddy

Amaravati: State government aims at spending at least Rs 10,572 cr under MGNREGA for the ongoing financial year, informed Peddireddy Ramachandra reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

Government expected to provide at least 25.25 cr working days during this year, he added, in a meeting held with the State Employment Guarantee Council, at Tadepalli in Guntur on Thursday.

He suggested the Council members work along with the government officials to solve any problems whilNewse executing the projects under the MGNREGA. The Minister observed that the MGNREGA would play a crucial role in the development of the State and all the concerned officials must remember it and work effectively.

He said that if the projects are completed within the stipulated time, then the government will give Rs 5 cr additional funds as an incentive to each Assembly constituency. The state government has been constructing 10,864 buildings for village secretariats. Out of them, the government started construction works of 10,861. Out of the total 9050 Anganwadi centres, construction works for 3097 buildings have already started.

The Minister said that the government provided 20 cr working days and spent at least Rs 4084 cr material component during 2019-20. In the year 2020-21, more than Rs 5,817 Cr spent so far out of the total targeted Rs 10,572 Cr, he added.