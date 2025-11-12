Govt staff cautioned against fake ACB officers

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities issued a public warning to all government officials and departments about fraudsters posing as ACB officers and attempting to extort money.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ACB said some unidentified persons have been making phone calls to government offices, falsely claiming to be from the ACB, threatening officers, alleging that complaints have been received against them and that an ACB raid is imminent. To “stop” the raid, they demand money to be sent either to a specific mobile number or delivered in cash to a person.

In other cases, the fraudsters have falsely stated that an ACB case has been registered and demanded payment to avoid arrest. The ACB officials clarified that no officer of the Bureau ever demands money or makes such calls.

Officials are advised to remain alert and cautious about such fraudulent activities. Anyone receiving such calls is urged to immediately report the matter to the local police or contact the ACB toll-free number 1064.