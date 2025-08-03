Govt stands by farmers with Rs 183 crore support in Kurnool: Collector

Kurnool: Ina significant move to support the farming community, Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha announced that a total of Rs 183 crore has been credited to the accounts of 2,73,452 eligible farmers under the „Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan“ scheme.

He was speaking at the launch of the first installment disbursal programme for the year 2025–26 held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Banavasi, Yemmiganur mandal on Saturday.

He informed that under the scheme, a financial aid of Rs 20,000 will be given to each farmer family in three installments, and Rs 7,000 has been released in the first phase.

He stated that 2.7 lakh acres are under cultivation in the district, and over 9,200 quintals of seeds and fertilizers have been distributed. Urea continues to be in demand, and it is being supplied across Rythu Bharosa Kendras and PACS.

He emphasized the need for farmers to shift towards organic and nano fertilizers, highlighting the health risks associated with chemical inputs and the goal to expand natural farming across 1.32 lakh acres.

He urged farmers to adopt modern technologies like drones to reduce costs and generate employment. So far, 35 farmers have been sanctioned drones in the district.

He also stressed the importance of e-KYC for availing crop subsidies and insurance. The widening of HNSS Canal to 3,500 cusecs and filling of 68 tanks has improved irrigation, and water release from the Gajuladinne Project continues this year.

Later, a symbolic mega cheque and seed kits were distributed to farmers. The event was attended by Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, Yemmiganur Market Chairman Mallayya, Agriculture Officer Varalakshmi, and other officials.