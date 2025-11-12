Govt strengthening economy to provide jobs to youth: Min Keshav

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav said that providing employment opportunities to youth and strengthening the state’s economy through industrial investments are the government’s top priorities. He participated in the foundation-laying ceremony for the APIIC Flatted Factory Complex held at the Sericulture Department premises on JNTU Road in Anantapur on Tuesday.

The ₹16-crore project, coming up on 4 acres, is part of a larger state initiative to promote MSME parks across all constituencies, launched virtually by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from Prakasam district.

Minister Keshav stated that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a new industrial revolution under the leadership of Naidu, with massive global investments flowing in.

He announced that during the upcoming CII Summit in Visakhapatnam (Nov 13–15), delegates from 55 countries are expected to sign investment agreements worth ₹9 lakh crore.

He highlighted that Google’s largest data center investment outside the U.S. was established in Visakhapatnam due to Naidu’s global brand image.

The minister added that ongoing efforts in AI, data technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing are transforming Andhra Pradesh into a key industrial hub.