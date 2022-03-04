Govt striving for better education to poor: ZP chief Buchepalli Venkayamma

Ongole: Prakasam ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving to develop schools and provide better opportunities for the education of poor children. She inspected Nadu-Nedu works and midday meals at ZP High School in Turpu Venkatapuram and at Girls High School in Darsi on Thursday.

During the inspection of Girls High School, the ZP chairperson inquired the students about regular quality of food. She ordered the officials concerned to repair mineral water plant and assured that kitchen, dining hall and cycle stand construction would be undertaken.

She assured the students to talk to the Ministers about establishment of a junior college in Darsi. She also visited the nearby Anganwadi centre and assured them to provide a bore well for water.

At ZP High School in Venkatapuram, ZP chairperson Venkayamma promised levelling the ground and construction of an auditorium. She served midday meals to the children and joined them for lunch.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkayamma said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gives priority to education and that is why he approved for face lifting of 1,340 schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu in the district.

She announced the release of Rs 2 crore for the construction of 19 classrooms. She said that the CM has fulfilled more than the promises given to the public and even provided 50 per cent reservation to women in nominated works and service posts.