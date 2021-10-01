Govt sympathetic to RTC staff demands: MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Anantapur: APSRTC Managing Director C H Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited Dharmavaram RTC bus stand and enquired about the functioning of parcel and courier services and addressed the workers at the RTC garrage. Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Rao went down the memory lane and recollected old associations during his tenure as ASP, SP and DIG. He advised the workers to give their best to the organisation and win love and sympathy of passengers. He assured that he was a proemployees and soon the promotions process will be executed and many will stand to benefit.

He advised against resorting to agitational path for achieving their demands as he would take care of their demands. He said the government was also sympathetic to their demands. He called for good maintenance of the buses and prevent accidents and break down of buses in the middle of the journey. There were instances of buses axil giving way to wheels disconnection, he reminded. He stressed on effective buses maintenance in all depots. Drivers must keep their bodies fit and take care of their health. He later visited Penukonda depot and interacted with the workers.

APSRTC executive director operations K S Bramhanandam, P Krishnamohan, Kadapa zone executive director Ravi Verma, Anantapur RM Sumanth and others were present.