Govt teacher dies as construction material falls on her

Anakapalli: A government schoolteacher Jyotshnabhai (47) died in an accident on school premises in Rajanagaram of Anakapalli district on Friday as a heavy metal bucket used to carry construction material fell over her.

According to the district police, construction work of an art gallery is underway at the school located in Payakaraopeta mandal. On Friday, slab construction work was in progress. The schoolteacher was walking close to the site when the heavy metal bucket carrying the slab material fell over Jyotshnabhai, injuring her seriously. The English teacher died while she was rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating it.

Meanwhile, HRD minister Nara Lokesh and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed their grief over the death of the government schoolteacher. They ordered the officials concerned to investigate the cause of the accident and submit a report at the earliest. They assured that the coalition government will extend its support to the family members of the deceased.