Govt to act tough on Sarada Peetham construction in Tirumala

Tirupati : In a decisive move to ensure adherence to established guidelines, the state government has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to take immediate action against the Sarada Peetham in Tirumala.

The directive comes amid mounting concerns over alleged violations in the construction of the Sarada Peetham’s buildings, which sit on land leased from the TTD. The state’s action signals a firm commitment to enforcing regulations surrounding the use of temple lands and properties, ensuring they are utilised strictly in accordance with the law.

The controversy centres on a 30-year lease agreement signed in February 2005, when the TTD Board of Trustees leased out 5000 square feet of land to the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham for the construction of a mutt in Tirumala.

The Peetham, which serves visiting pilgrims, has since been utilising the space, which includes an additional 4,817 square feet adjacent to the original lease area. In 2020, this extra land was regularised and the Peetham was permitted to build additional rooms.

However, the situation has since escalated, with allegations of illegal construction surfacing. While TTD normally approves G+4 structures in Tirumala, Sarada Peetham constructed extra floors on which severe criticism was levelled.

The matter is currently under review by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Earlier this year, responding to a PIL filed by Tirukshetralala Parirakshana Samithi head Thumma Omkar, the court directed the Sarada Peetham to halt any further construction activities at Gogarbham in Tirumala until further orders.

To investigate the allegations of violations, the court appointed an advocate commissioner, whose findings are expected to play a crucial role in resolving the dispute. The advocate commissioner also visited the site earlier this year.

Meanwhile, an official of TTD told The Hans India that they already filed para wise notes in reply to the PIL. They are going to file a counter on this very soon. He said that the additional land allotment to the Peetham was ratified by the previous state government already while the permissions for the extra constructions had to be approved by the present government. It was learnt that the Peetham has stopped the construction activity in view of the PIL.