Just In
Govt to collect opinions on Land Titling act: Dharmana
Appeals to advocates to give up agitation against the law
Vijayawada: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the AP Land Titling Act will be implemented after upgradation of revenue records and collecting the opinions of all sections of people.
He said people and advocates need not worry on the issue and urged the lawyers to give up their agitation on this issue. Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that the Central government appointed DC Vadya Commission to suggest land record system. The commission recommended land title guarantee system. Around 66 per cent of litigations in civil courts relate to land disputes.
He said as per the suggestions of Niti Aayog, the AP government enacted AP Land Titling Act. Other states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh are trying to follow AP example. The minister said as part of Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme integrated land survey was taken up in 17,000 villages and survey was completed in 4,000 villages so far. The survey will be completed in 13,000 villages soon.