Govt to conduct Palle Panduga from Oct 14

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said that Palle Panduga Panchayat Week celebrations will be organised from October 14 to 20.

Addressing a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday, the Deputy CM said that the state government successfully organised gram sabhas in 13,326 gram panchayats and achieved World Records Union Award. “The state government disbursed pending bills of Rs 2,081 crore under MNREGS. The gram sabhas approved for nine crore work days in the present financial year,” he explained.

Pawan said that gram sabhas gave nod for works worth Rs 4,500 crore under MNERGS. Under the programme, planation drive was taken up in 46,745 acre. As part of Palle Panduga programme, 30,000 works will be taken up with Rs 4,500 crore. He stressed the need for transparency in works sanctioned in the villages and people should be accountable for the works. MLAs should lay foundation for the development works, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said under Palle Panduga, awareness programs should be organised on MNREGS, boards should be set up in all village with the details of works to be taken up. He said priority will be given to horticulture, farm ponds, Gokulams, check dams and water pits in MNREGS works.

He said all the development works, including laying of BT roads in villages, should be completed to celebrate Palle Panduga on Sankranti festival. A target was set to create 25.50 crore mandays in 2024-25 financial year.

Panchayat raj and rural development chief secretary Raj Sasibhushan Kumar, commissioner Krishna Teja and other officials participated.