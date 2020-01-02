Govt to deposit Rs 2000 to farmers account' under YSR Raithu Bharosa - PM Kisan Yojana

Jagan government has given a good news to farmers of Andhra Pradesh as it has decided to deposit Rs 2000 into the bank accounts. As part of the Raithu Bharosa Scheme, the amount of guarantee payable under PM Kisan will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. "A total of nearly Rs 1,082 crore will be transferred directly to the farmer's remittance account for approximately 46,50,629 accounts,"agriculture officials said.

Real farmers, tenant farmers, ROFRs, those who are cultivating virtuous lands, will be deposited money in the accounts. The state government has promised Rs 13,500 for farmers and tenant farmers of the state under the scheme and has already deposited Rs 11,500 in October. The names of the beneficiaries will be displayed in the village secretaries from Friday.

The YSR Raithu Bharosa PM Kisan Yojana aims to provide financial assistance to the farmers of amount 13,500 per annum for cultivation of crops. Government allocated budget of Rs 5,500 crore for the scheme and the beneficiaries has reached to 46 lakhs.