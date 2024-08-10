Govt to launch Chaitanyam–II for the welfare of tribals

Vijayawada : Stating that his aim is to take forward tribals in all sectors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over prevailing doli system in tribal areas at a time when society is talking about Artificial Intelligence. He said tribals are lagging behind, though they are producing high quality organic cereals, Araku coffee and collecting pure honey.

Launching World Adivasi Day (International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples) celebrations at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Friday, the Chief Minister expressed hope that tribals will witness a golden era soon as the world is looking forward for organic food, including cereals. He said the coffee being produced in Araku is seen in Paris market and stressed the need for value addition by improving quality and marketing the products. He said that he himself promoted the Araku coffee by offering the coffee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making him brand ambassador for Araku coffee.

The Chief Minister said that the tribals should get inspiration from President of India Draupadi Murmu, who assumed the highest post of the country, by starting her career as teacher.

The Chief Minister interacted with tribals of various districts through video conference. The tribals narrated their woes to Chandrababu Naidu and sought help from government to better their lives. Listening to their pleas, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is studying all aspects for overall development of tribals.

He said that the state government will launch Chaitanyam-II programme soon for the benefit of tribals. He recalled that earlier TDP government had introduced several welfare schemes for tribals under Chaitanyam programme.

He said that Anna canteens will be set up in all tribal mandals. DSC training centres will be established in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati for the benefit of tribals. Besides, road connectivity will be provided to all the tribal villages up to mandal headquarters. He said that the previous YSRCP government had neglected the welfare of tribals.